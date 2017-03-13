Grandson charged in grandmother's murder at Cypress home

Nathan Billingsley, 21 (Photo: HCSO)

CYPRESS, Texas - A grandmother was found dead inside a home in Cypress Sunday afternoon, and now her grandson is facing murder charges, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Longwood Meadows by family members who said the victim's grandson, 21-year-old Nathan Billingsley, had threatened to kill his grandmother. When family members could no longer get a hold of the woman, they called 911.

Family members at the home said they saw the grandson loading his grandmother's items into the grandmother's car, but when they arrived he and his girlfriend fled on foot.

Deputies arrived and found the body of the grandmother, 67-year-old Hazel Billingsley, wrapped in a blanket in a metal shed in the home's backyard.

Deputies say they searched a nearby wooded area and found the grandson and his girlfriend. Both were detained for questioning, but the girlfriend was later let go.

Nathan is now facing a pending murder charge. He was due to appear in court early Monday but was placed on suicide watch. He is telling authorities the murder was an accident.

The method used in the grandmother's alleged murder has not been disclosed by authorities.

HSCO homicide investigators and other detectives are handling the case. If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, they are asked to contact investigators at 713-274-9201.

