Grass that can grow with less water

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Today was the ribbon cutting of the new garden research facility on A&M's campus.

ScottsMiracle-Gro Lawn has teamed up with The Garden Research Facility at Texas A&M.

The research is geared to focus on creating a grass that doesn't require as much water.

This grass is being grown for residential areas, athletic fields golf courses and more.

It's a turf grass, not the synthetic kind, that will help our environment.

"What we are trying to do is make sure that at home, we are providing you with grass that is better for you and your conditions that are resilient to pests and such, and it can be healthy and green," Mark Slavens, Vice President of Scotts said.

The research team already has grass out in their fields and are growing it with different percentages of shade on each area to see which one will make the most impact.

