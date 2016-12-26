Grimes Co. inmate dies in custody

Courtesy: Grimes Co. Sheriff's Office (Photo: Summers, Zac)

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- Texas Rangers and the Grime County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a county jail inmate.

Deputies were preparing to take Tommie Edward Taylor, who had reported feeling ill earlier, to the hospital when he became unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office.

Staff at the jail performed CPR on the 59-year-old while they waited for an ambulance. Emergency crews were also unable to resuscitate Taylor. He was pronounced dead by a judge shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Taylor was alone in his cell at the time of his death due to health concerns. An autopsy is expected to be performed on Tuesday.

Taylor had been locked up since September. He was facing a forgery charge for which had been indicted by a grand jury.

