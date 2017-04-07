Harker Heights man wanted for Austin murder arrested in Belton

BELTON - A murder suspect wanted from the Austin area was caught in Belton Thursday night.

Earnest Brassell, 35, of Harker Heights, was wanted for murder in connection with the shooting death of a man during a marijuana deal outside a house in northwest Austin.

Brassell, and three teenagers, were charged in February for murdering Anthony E. Brown, 26, in the early morning hours of Dec. 29.

Brassell was identified through an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, according to an arrest affidavit from earlier this year.

He was arrested again -- without incident -- at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of W. Avenue H in Belton.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in Thursday's arrest, including Belton Police, Harker Heights SWAT, the U.S. Marshal's Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Bell County Organized Crime Unit.

© 2017 KCEN-TV