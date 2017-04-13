Harmony students learn about math and science at Spring STEM Fest



BRYAN, Texas-- An important lesson can go a long way, especially when it involves all the classic staples of Easter.

Kindergarten students at the Harmony Science Academy of Bryan had a hippity-hoppity good time on Thursday, learning about science and math during the first annual Spring STEM Fest.

Angie Bohannon is the Kinder teacher and she designed the activities to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math concepts.

Students learned engineering principles by building and decorating graham cracker houses for Peeps candied Easter bunnies. Eager students also gathered to count and stack colored plastic eggs.

Another activity involved creating a mixture of Peeps marshmallow candies, oil, and corn starch into an edible, playdough-like substance.

Bohannon says these types of hands-on activities allow the students to take what they learned beyond the classroom.

“It’s more than just worksheets and the daily grind of kindergarten,” said Bohannon. “They'll remember what they did with their hands and how they thought and how they measured.”

Parents also joined in the project-based activities.

Harmony Public Schools are charter schools and have 48 campuses across the state of Texas.

© 2017 KAGS-TV