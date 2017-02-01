Health Department: Flu cases slightly up in Brazos County

. (Photo: NBC News)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- Flu numbers are slightly up from this time last year in Brazos County.

According to the Brazos County Health Department, more than 400 cases have been reported since October; nearly half of those cases were reported in the past two weeks.

Health officials say it is not uncommon to see a spike in numbers when students return from break. Still, they want to remind people that, despite the summer like weather, you can get the flu.

The health department recommends the following precautions to prevent spreading the flu:

Get your flu shot (everyone 6 months of age and older is encouraged to get a flu shot)

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are already sick

If you get sick, stay home

If you feel sick, call your doctor

Flu season typically runs from October until March and most often peaks in February.

