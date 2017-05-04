Hearne Councilman trial pushed back

HEARNE, Texas - The trial for Hearne City Councilman Rodrick Jackson was set for Thursday afternoon, but has now been pushed back.
Jackson is accused of inappropriate contact with a minor.
Jackson's attorney, Ty Clevenger then requested to have a new court date and a change of venue.
Clevenger believes the city manager chose to close the trial to public because of past feuding on the council between him and Jackson.
"This should have been a felony if he really molested a child, they sent it to the Texas rangers, they looked at it and said no case, so the city manager took this upon himself to treat this as a Class C misdemeanor which is equally the same as a traffic ticket, that's how crazy this is," Clevenger said.
Clevenger says there will be a new judge as well as a new location, which both have yet to be determined at this time.
© 2017 KAGS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs