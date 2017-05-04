Hearne Councilman trial pushed back

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

HEARNE, Texas - The trial for Hearne City Councilman Rodrick Jackson was set for Thursday afternoon, but has now been pushed back.

Jackson is accused of inappropriate contact with a minor.

Jackson's attorney, Ty Clevenger then requested to have a new court date and a change of venue.

Clevenger believes the city manager chose to close the trial to public because of past feuding on the council between him and Jackson.

"This should have been a felony if he really molested a child, they sent it to the Texas rangers, they looked at it and said no case, so the city manager took this upon himself to treat this as a Class C misdemeanor which is equally the same as a traffic ticket, that's how crazy this is," Clevenger said.

Clevenger says there will be a new judge as well as a new location, which both have yet to be determined at this time.

© 2017 KAGS-TV