Hearne ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent will remain the same

Empty classroom (Photo: GlobalStock, Joshua Hodge Photography)

HEARNE, Texas -- The Hearne ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent will not be removed from office according to a decision by the Texas Education Agency.

On May 17 Hearne ISD officials met with Commissioner Mike Morath to review the school district’s progress and to respond to the Special Accreditation Investigation.

Commissioner Morath decision is included in the TEA letter, and is also included below:

The Hearne ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent will remain in place.

The district monitor will become the district conservator.

The lowering of the district’s 2015 – 2016 Accreditation Status will stand.

The TEA decisions were based on previous infractions including Hearne ISD leaders not working together, a failure to run criminal background checks on some employees and a lack of internal controls in the business office.

The letter can be viewed below.





© 2017 KAGS-TV