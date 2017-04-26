Hearne Police Sergeant resigns

HEARNE, Texas -- Hearne Police Sergeant Stephen Yohner has resigned, according to Mayor Ruben Gomez.

In a letter to the City Council, Mayor Gomez said Yohner resigned Tuesday afternoon through his attorney. Hearne Police Chief Thomas Williams accepted the resignation, and Yohner is no longer employed by the city.

In his memo, Mayor Gomez referenced complaints about Yohner sent to the city. He says the complaints involve a personnel issue, and cannot be discussed with council members unless Sgt. Yohner and an attorney are present.

Yohner had been on paid administrative leave since March 31st, while these complaints were being investigated.

