Heart of Texas Red Cross needs volunteers to staff shelter

BRYAN,Tex.- The Heart of Texas chapter of the American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to staff shelters for storm victims. Training for new volunteers will be held Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the American Red Cross office on Booneville Road in Bryan from 9 a.m. to Noon. Upon completion of training, volunteers will be official Red Cross shelter workers and will be ready to assist with the operation of a shelter while it is needed.

"Now more than ever, we need people in the community to step up and help their neighbors in need by becoming a Red Cross disaster volunteer and to provide relief for our current volunteers," said Amy Grace, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas.

Before attending training, please RSVP to 979-776-8279. Training is free and open to the public. A background check will be performed on every volunteer applicant prior to training.

