HEB expected to open its third College Station store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - HEB has recently announced their expansion plans for nine new stores in 2017 including a new College Station location.
The company has submitted a site plan for it's third location in the city at the intersection of Wellborn and 2818.
The plans include a one hundred thousand square foot store with further plans to expand an additional twenty thousand square feet.
© 2017 KAGS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs