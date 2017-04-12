KAGS
HEB expected to open its third College Station store

A new H.E.B. is planned for College Station near the intersection of Wellborn road and 2818.

Kerrie Hall, KAGS 10:54 PM. CDT April 12, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - HEB has recently announced their expansion plans for nine new stores in 2017 including a new College Station location.

The company has submitted a site plan for it's third location in the city at the intersection of Wellborn and 2818.

The plans include a one hundred thousand square foot store with further plans to expand an additional twenty thousand square feet.  

