H-E-B passes 100K employees, becomes largest private employer in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - H-E-B on Wednesday announced it has surpassed 100,000 employees on its payroll in Texas and Mexico, becoming the largest privately held employer in Texas and one of the largest privately held employers in the United States.

The retailer said it employs more than 90,000 at 332 Texas stores and more than 10,000 at 56 stores throughout Mexico.

“This milestone represents our deep commitment to improving the lives of Texans and their families, and creating a work environment that brings the spirit of community to life every day while encouraging innovation, engagement and success,” said Craig Boyan, President and COO in a prepared statement. “It takes great people to build a great company, and we look forward to providing even more Texans with meaningful career opportunities that bring new experiences, growth and lifelong connections at H-E-B.”

H-E-B is planning to open nine new stores in Texas and six in Mexico in 2017.

