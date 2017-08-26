HEB stores in Bryan-College Station will stay open regular hours

HEB (KVUE)

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- HEB announced today that some of their stores in the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey will be closed.

Stores that are in the outlying areas that have not been affected by weather will stay open for regular business hours, including the stores in Bryan/College Station.

However, HEB said Curbside service will be closed at the locations on Texas Avenue and Holleman, and Tower Point.

Other stores that will remain open regular hours include Huntsville, Crockett, Livingston, Beaumont, and Cleveland.

All Houston area HEB stores will be closing Saturday 9pm.

