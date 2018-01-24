Help KAGS participate in 50 Men Who Can Cook

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--- KAGS is participating in 50 Men Who Can Cook, an annual event that raises money for College Station ISD Education Foundation. The event is Friday, February 2nd at 6:30pm.
KAGS General Manager Roby Somerford and anchor Jay O'Brien will cook a secret recipe for those in attendance.
Tickets to the event are $60. Contact news@kagstv.com to purchase tickets from KAGS or reach out to Jay on twitter at @jayobtv.
We hope you can join us for this worthwhile event!
© 2018 KAGS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs