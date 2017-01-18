Hewitt man in jail for assault of autistic children at Midway Middle School

Timothy Lindholm Photo: McLenna County Sheriff's Office

A Hewitt man was arrested by police Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two children at Midway Middle School.

Timothy Lewis Lindholm, 52, was arrested on two counts of injury to the disabled, both counts are third degree felonies.

Officials said on January 9, the police department was contacted by Midway ISD Administrators about the incident that occurred on or around December 20, 2016 at the school located in the 800 block of North Hewitt Drive.

An investigation revealed that Lindholm, who was employed as a paraprofessional for Midway ISD, assaulted two non-verbal autistic children.

Witnesses stated he would spray water and thump both victims on the head to cause pain and gain compliance.

Lindholm was arrested at the police department and was transported to the McLennan County Jail where he was processed without incident.

Midway ISD released the following statement to parents:

“On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Midway ISD administrators terminated a Midway Middle School paraprofessional immediately following an investigation of aggressive behavior towards a student. We spoke directly with the parents of the student involved and brought in Hewitt police. The police investigation has culminated in an arrest late this afternoon on charges of “injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual.” We are appalled and deeply saddened by his behavior towards our students. Student safety is of utmost importance, and we have substantial safeguards in place to protect our students. It is disheartening to know it was not enough; we will continue to push forward for a safe, healthy, happy, supportive, and productive school environment. Our students deserve no less. Moving forward from this situation, we will continue to cooperate and share information with law enforcement, and work directly with the family involved. If you ever witness or experience inappropriate situations with Midway ISD staff members, please report it to school or district officials immediately. Finally, I want to stress my firm belief that we have one of the most professional and talented staff in the State of Texas. I hope that you will not let this incident serve in any way as a reflection on the wonderful teachers, aides, and staff that serve our students on a daily basis. Dr. Herb Cox Midway Middle School Principal

