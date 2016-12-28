Holiday Hoops bring $500k to Bryan/College Station

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - 64 girls basketball teams have made their way to the Brazos Valley for the 16th annual Aggieland Invitational.

This tournament not only brings in one thousand people to the Brazos Valley, it also brings in 500 thousand dollars to local businesses. This is the first year that a non Texas team has been invited to the tournament, a school in California reached out and made the trek down to Texas to be apart of the invitational.

"This is usually a time where our hotels and restaurants aren't as busy as they normally are, so this is a great time to have a tournament because it puts people in our hotels and restaurants and people go shopping," Kindra Fry with the CVB said.

Around 157 games will be played during this three day tournament, Kindra says their name is getting out, which is why she is confident the tradition will always stay right here in Aggieland.

(© 2016 KAGS)