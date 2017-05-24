Home owners in south College Station have one last hope for their quiet neighborhood

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The neighborhoods off Arrington road all rely on the outcome of College Station's City Council meeting on Thursday.

"The two apartment complexes that have already been approved by the council add 3,000 vehicles on Arrington road," Karen Pitts said.

Pitts is apart of the Tracking Roads Advisory committee, and is ready to fight for her quiet neighborhood.

"Our tiny roads aren't equipped to handle that kind of traffic," Pitts said.

According to College Station's own guidelines, 10,000 cars per day is the maximum capacity for a two lane road. If the Margraves Ranch rezoning gets approved on Thursday, traffic will be way over that number.

"That will generate 9,000 to 18,000 on our roads everyday," Pitts said.

She hopes several members of her community will go and voice their opinions at the meeting at 7 p.m.

