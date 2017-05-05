Hospital Chef specializing in comfort food

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- When it comes to hospital food flavor doesn't usually come to mind, but one local hospital is changing that for their patients.

At the college station medical center when you walk into the cafeteria the food you are made is far from average.

"So here with Morrison Health Care we collaborate with College Station Medical Center, and we are so happy to be here as a contract company." Said Janet Michalka, Food and Nutrition Director at The College Station Medical Center. "We take care of our patients using our program called Positive Impressions. Which is a catering to you program, so we actually take the patients each meal every day, and we make sure that they get what they would like to order."

When I arrived to the cafeteria I met the man behind all the amazing food, the back of house chef, Jamie Morales.

Chef Jamie received his Culinary degree from the Caribbean Culinary Institute in Puerto Rico, and has been a Chef in 13 places and is a culinary expert in seven cuisines. He also specializes in Seafood and Steaks.

"Chef Jamie has been with Morrison health care for about seven years, but he's been a Culinary Chef for over thirty. He comes to us with a great knowledge of different cultural and ethnic food favorites," said Michalka. "Jamie’s number one overall goal is to make sure that we take care of our employees first. We want to make sure that we have a great collaborative kitchen that works together for our one goal, to make sure that we take care of the college station medical center employees, visitors, and patients."

On top of the amazing work Chef Jamie does in the kitchen the staff also makes new parents feel comfortable with specialty served meals

"A Candle light meal is a mother celebration meal right after they have a baby. We invite them and one other person to come and eat," said Michalka. "With that candle light meal we serve up things such as shrimp alfredo with a creamy alfredo sauce."

So next time you are looking for a great bite to eat check out the College Station Medical Center.

The cafeteria is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

