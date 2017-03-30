How Friends Will Remember Omar Martinez

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - Autopsies are scheduled for 21 year old Omar Martinez and his girlfriend's son.

The pair were found in a pond north of Bryan, authorities say their boat likely sank.

"He was always happy and friendly and always said hi to people and never really got in trouble," Erick Ramos said, a friend of Martinez.

According to Ramos, he said his friend Martinez loved the outdoors and especially fishing. Which is what friends say he was doing Wednesday night when he and his girlfriend's son were reported missing.

"I looked all over the place and I didn't see anyone, so I walked over to another area and there was nobody there," resident of Falls Creek Ranch Sergio Alverez said.

Ramos said he is still in shock and this will be very hard to cope with.

