How much of your personal information is online?

KILLEEN - An online site is collecting information about you and sharing it with whomever wants it, and it's catching the attention of Central Texans.

The site is called Family Tree Now and it's scaring a lot of people because it's taking all of your information and putting it out there for everyone to see.

All you have to do is type in someones first and last name and their state then hit search. The site displays that persons address, phone number, family members and much more, and the scary part is it's all for free.

Directors of a local domestic violence shelter say the sight is terrifying.

"It just makes it too easy for that batterer to look them up online and perhaps trace them when they move on" says Suzanne Armour, Families in Crisis Director of Programs.

Local cyber security experts say combined with information from other sites it could be dangerous.

"The consequences of the data that these sites collect can be a disadvantage. Someone can take information from three or four different sites and together they can compile a picture that can disadvantage the person such as applying for a loan or applying for some kind of government credential" says Joe Welch, Computer Information Technology Systems Central Texas College.

We asked people at a local library to try it out. They typed their name and state then hit search. One woman was shocked with just how much about herself showed up.

"If somebody is actually looking for you like a stalker they can just type up your name and they have all of this and it actually says where I live right now" says Molly Sullivan, Killeen resident.

But she also says the site has it's benefits, and can serve as a tool in her search for a loved one.

"I want to look for my dad. I never knew my dad and I want to meet him in person" says Sullivan.

Follow these steps to remove your information from the site:

Step 1: Copy and paste this link into your search bar: https://www.familytreenow.com/optout

Step 2: Click begin opt out procedure

Step 3: Run a search for yourself

Step 4: After you have found yourself in the results, click on the record detail. Verify that this is yourself and not just someone else with your same name.

Step 5: After you are 100% sure this is your record, click the big red 'Opt Out' button that is on the page.

Step 6: You are done. Allow up to 48 hours for your request to be processed. Once it's processed that record will be removed from all places on the site. Note: If you have multiple records that need to be removed, repeat steps 1-5.

