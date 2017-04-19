How the Waco Siege has shaped law enforcement practices

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - February 28, 1993 is a day Brazos County Constable Jeff Reeves remembers vividly as it began the two-month siege at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco.

"It was a tragic thing, I don't think in the end there were any winners there," said Reeves.

The siege began when ATF agents attempted to raid the ranch for alleged weapons violations and ended 51 days later resulting in dozens losing their lives.

At the time Reeves was a 10-year officer with the Bryan Police Department and was assigned to relieve officers at the scene in Waco.

He says he remembers anxiously waiting for that call from his Sergeant that they would be deploying.

"...but that phone call never came, and that's another thing we learned from that situation. You need to have fresh bodies to replace people that are fatigued," said Reeves.

Reeves says in situations such as the Waco siege time is everything, and although it spanned over 50 days it's important to wait as long as necessary to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

"Our job is to preserve lives. Ours as well as those people that were in there. the children that were in there, it was a terrible thing," said Reeves

24 years later and reeves says as tragic as events such as these, they also act as learning lessons when it comes to practices and tools used by law enforcement.





© 2017 KAGS-TV