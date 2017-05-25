How to spot a fake: Huntsville PD investigating counterfeit bills

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Huntsville Police are investigating five incidents of counterfeit bills this month

"Times are tough for people and they're looking at ways to how they can get cash and do it quickly, in their mind the least amount of risk,” Alisa Boatner says, the vice president of Guaranty Bank and Trust in Bryan/College Station.

Huntsville PD says the suspects targeted food and retail stores, places that Boatner says are common for thieves to exchange counterfeit money since typically change is given.

At Guaranty Bank and Trust, any suspicious bills are confiscated and sent directly to the Secret Service. The Secret Service then studies the bill and determine if there is a trend of fake bills in a specific area.

“The most economical way to determine if a bill is counterfeit or not is there are actual mark pens,” Boatner says.

This marker cost around $4 and could save you money in the long run. If the ink stays clear or yellow when you mark a bill with the pen, the bill is real. If the mark turns black, it's counterfeit.

“Be extremely mindful with what you’re getting, especially if you're asked to make change,” Boatner says. “Just pay attention and be vigilant.”

