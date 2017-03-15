KAGS
HPD responds to reports of shooting at RodeoHouston

Houston police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:14 PM. CDT March 15, 2017

HOUSTON - Houston police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Police say witnesses reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.

RodeoHouston tweeted Wednesday night, saying they were "monitoring the situation on the grounds" and instructed attendees to exit grounds on the west side. A few minutes later, a tweet directed at attendees in the stadium said, "If you are in the stadium, you are clear to leave the building."

At this time, there is no word on any injuries or suspects.

Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

