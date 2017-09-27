Human remains found at Sam Houston State University golf course

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- An investigation is underway after Human remains were found at the Raven Nest Golf Course.

Sam Houston State University Police Department was notified early Wednesday morning by the Huntsville Police Department that human remains were found on the property line of the Raven Nest Golf Course located near the I-45 service road.

The remains appear to have been there for some time.

UPD is investigating in coordination with State and local law enforcement.

This property is not part of the main campus, and there is no threat to students.

We will update when more information is made available.