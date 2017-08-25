Hurricane Harvey: Local school closures

BRYAN, Texas-- Local school districts are monitoring Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to bring Tropical-storm like rain and winds to the Brazos Valley, throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Here's a list of local school districts and their current weather plans:

Brenham ISD: Classes will continue as normal. The district will monitor weather over the weekend.

Bryan ISD: Classes will continue as normal. BISD will monitor weather over the weekend.

College Station ISD: Classes will continue as normal. CSISD will monitor weather over the weekend.

Hearne ISD: Classes will continue as normal. The school district will monitor weather over the weekend.

Navasota ISD: Classes are cancelled on Monday, August 28.

We'll continue to monitor school cancellations and update this page as new information comes in.

