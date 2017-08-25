KAGS
Hurricane Harvey: Local school closures

Jay O'Brien, KAGS 3:28 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

BRYAN, Texas-- Local school districts are monitoring Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to bring Tropical-storm like rain and winds to the Brazos Valley, throughout the weekend and into early next week. 

Here's a list of local school districts and their current weather plans:

Brenham ISD: Classes will continue as normal. The district will monitor weather over the weekend. 

Bryan ISD: Classes will continue as normal. BISD will monitor weather over the weekend. 

College Station ISD: Classes will continue as normal. CSISD will monitor weather over the weekend. 

Hearne ISD: Classes will continue as normal. The school district will monitor weather over the weekend. 

Navasota ISD: Classes are cancelled on Monday, August 28. 

 

We'll continue to monitor school cancellations and update this page as new information comes in. 

 

