If you need help, here's contact info for victim adovocacy hotlines

CONTACT INFO FOR MASS SHOOTING VICTIMS - In light of the shooting in Sutherland Springs, here's the phone number for the national Disaster Distress hotline. They offer 24/7 counseling to victims of tragedies and mass shootings:
- National Disaster Distress Hotline
1-800-799-7233
https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline
Also, domestic violence played a role in this shooting. All acts of violence, of any kind, should be reported. Here's the number of the National Domestic Abuse Hotline:
- National Domestic Abuse Hotline
1-800-799-7233
