If you need help, here's contact info for victim adovocacy hotlines

CONTACT INFO FOR MASS SHOOTING VICTIMS - In light of the shooting in Sutherland Springs, here's the phone number for the national Disaster Distress hotline. They offer 24/7 counseling to victims of tragedies and mass shootings:

- National Disaster Distress Hotline

1-800-799-7233

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline

Also, domestic violence played a role in this shooting. All acts of violence, of any kind, should be reported. Here's the number of the National Domestic Abuse Hotline:

- National Domestic Abuse Hotline

1-800-799-7233

http://www.thehotline.org/

© 2017 KAGS-TV