In Search Of Vehicle Responsible For Fatal Auto-pedestrian Accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Grimes County Crime Stoppers is seeking information which leads to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on State 105 E. near Navasota.

On Monday, Dec. 18, officers were dispatched to the location in regards to a report of an individual lying in the ditch that was non-responsive and determined to be deceased.

Michael Bell, 35, of Navasota was believed to be walking westbound on the shoulder through dense fog when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 20, investigators were able to determine, through examination of evidence, that the vehicle involved was believed to be a 1997-2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, possibly dark green in color.

If you have any information that could progress this case, you can anonymously contact CrimeStoppers at 936-873-2000 or http://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=508.

It is possible that the driver did not realize what they hit and are asked to come forward. If your information leads to an arrest and/or indictment in this case, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

