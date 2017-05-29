Inmates escape from Federal Prison Camp in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas -- The US Marshals are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan.

Ysenia Ureste Frausto, Brenda Jeannet Rosas and Edith Carolina Lara were all serving time for federal drug convictions, when they escaped from the facility Saturday May 27th around 8:30pm.

Ysenia Ureste Frausto, 27

Brenda Jeannet Rosas, 27

Edith Carolina Lara, 38

Anyone with information on the women's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals office at (717) 718-4800.

