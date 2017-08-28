Inmates evacuated from jails in Harvey's path

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

BRYAN, Texas-- Inmates from at least two Texas prisons are being evacuated, due to rising flood waters in Fort Bend County.

Roughly 9 busses were used to transport inmates from the Jester III Unit and the Vance Unit, early Monday night. Both prisons are near Richmond, TX.

A spokesperson for Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the inmates are being moved to TDCJ facilities in East Texas because of flooding from the Brazos River.

Both prisons are less than 2 to 3 miles away from the river.

