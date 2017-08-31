KAGS
International A&M student dies after drowning at Lake Bryan

KAGS 9:15 AM. CDT August 31, 2017

BRYAN, Texas -- An International A&M student died after drowning at Lake Bryan Saturday.  24 year old Nikhil Bhatia, of India, was swimming with three friends when he and a 25 year old woman started to drown.  

According to the Bryan Police Department, a bystander pulled Bhatia out of the water, and a Bryan officer pulled the woman out.  Both victims received CPR on scene until medical personnel got there. 

As of Thursday morning, the woman is still in "very critical condition".  

