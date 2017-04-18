John Mayer helps N. Idaho teen ask girlfriend to prom

A North Idaho teen employed the help of musician John Mayer to help ask his girlfriend to prom. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene teen employed the help of celebrity musician John Mayer to ask his girlfriend to prom.

Alex Henderson, a senior at Lake City High School, knew he wanted to ask his girlfriend, Alyssa Romero, to prom. However, he did not know exactly how he wanted to do it.

“We drove up to Edmonton in Alberta and we got backstage passes to meet John Mayer, and I figured what better way to ask my girlfriend to prom than with John Mayer?” said Henderson. “So, I asked him if he could help me out and he grabbed my phone and took a video.”

@JohnMayer @alyssa_romero12 I mean I know you're right next to me, but I thought this would be a good way to ask you pic.twitter.com/xxDUDGeFCi — Al (@alexhenderswag) April 18, 2017

“Alex has explained to me that even though he is your boyfriend, he doesn’t know how to ask you to prom,” Mayer said in the video. “I don’t want to get involved with your personal affairs, but I do want to help him go to the prom with you, his girlfriend, by asking you, his girlfriend, on Alex’s account. Alyssa, will you go to the prom with your boyfriend Alex?”

Henderson confirmed Romero said yes and a few tears were shed in the process. The couple will be heading to prom on May 6.

