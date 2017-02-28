Manziel to judge: 'I need to get my life in order'

Johnny Manziel walks into a Dallas County court the morning of Feb. 28, 2017 (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was in a Dallas County courtroom Tuesday morning to check in at the judge's request.



The Heisman winner is trying to put his legal troubles behind him. Judge Roberto Cañas said the court had concerns about Manziel not taking his discipline seriously.

In November, Manziel, 23, agreed to a conditional dismissal of the charges stemming from domestic violence allegations made by then-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

Those conditions include an anger management course and participation in the NFL's substance abuse program. The former Texas A&M Aggie missed his first deadline for a progress report in court.

Manziel told the judge Tuesday he missed his progress report because he lacked trust in the NFL because of its treatment of other players.

"I don't necessarily always believe in what the NFL does and have a lot of trust with them based on past situations...so I was very cautious in that regard," Manziel said. "So having this be involved with them was kind of a slippery thing for me."

He told the judge that his "life is trending upwards," and that the program is helping him "get his life back together." He said as soon as he learned the judge was unhappy with the progress, he turned things around.

"I don't even want to let this get anywhere near the rabbit hole you were just describing. This situation is in my hands, my life is trending upward in my eyes and I'm taking this responsibility -- I need to get my life in order."

This case stems from a domestic assault charge brought by Crowley after an incident outside at Hotel ZaZa in Uptown Dallas, where the two had been together that night more than a year ago. She claimed Manziel hit her so hard he burst her eardrum.

