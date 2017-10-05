Josh Abbott Band cancels College Station concert in wake of Las Vegas Shooting

Josh Abbott Band has canceled their performance scheduled for Friday Oct. 6 in wake of Las Vegas Shooting.

The band released the following statement on Facebook:

Out of respect for the victims and their families of the Las Vegas shooting, as well as the overall health of our band & crew, we have decided to cancel our shows this weekend in College Station and Waco. This week has been emotional as we try to process what happened. It would be disingenuous for us to pretend like this is a normal week of shows. It wouldn't be fair to you the fans or to ourselves. We will resume touring on October 14th in Houston. We apologize for any inconvenience, but this is the right decision after the tragedy that just occurred. Please contact the venue with further questions. We thank all of you for your love and support during this difficult time.

The band was one of the many performers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where more than 50 people were killed and 500 were injured.

They were set to perform at the Crescent Classic at Wolf Pen Creek on Friday, Oct. 6, before heading to Waco and Houston later this month.

