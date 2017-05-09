Judge order for the high speed rail

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

ANDERSON, Texas - the Grimes County judge, Ben Leman made an announcement today to the people in the area regarding the high speed rail.

According to Leman, Central Texas can not conduct anymore land surveys, this comes after the lawsuit against them from Grimes County.

However we spoke to Central Texas and they said the order that was sent to Judge Leman stated otherwise, and that land surveys can still continue.

The order states surveys may still be conducted in line with state and local rules.

