K9's 4 Cops hoping to help CSPD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - College Station Police Department doesn't have their own K-9 unit, and in some cases Bryan's unit comes to help out.

However, with one local organizations help, that could all change.

"To give them to College Station would be wonderful, to see them get a K-9 unit back up and running again after not sustaining for so many years, we would love to provide them whatever they need when the time comes," Kristi Schiller, founder of the organization said.

K9's 4 Cops have helped place 160 canines to agencies across the country and each dog knows 10-12 European commands and even though they fight crime, their passion is all for a tennis ball they are rewarded with.

"We had a dog, who did a 23 million dollar bust in one night, you cant afford to not have a tool like this in this day in age in your department," she said.

CSPD is hoping their budget for K-9's gets approved by October, to have a more beneficial unit.

