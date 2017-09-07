KAGS manager goes Over The Edge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - KAGS very own station manager, Roby Somerford, went Over The Edge today at The Hilton on Thursday.

Somerford got geared up and went out to the roof, to get ready to repel off the very top. He raised more than 500 dollars for this event and it only took him about a minute to repel.

The event lasted all day hosted by United Way of the Brazos Valley. The organization does this event every year to help raise money for non profit organizations.

