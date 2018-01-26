KAGS Pet of the Week: Bernie, the survivor

MADISONVILLE, Texas-- The featured KAGS Pet of the Week is from a rescue group out of Madison County with a mission to save homeless animals.

A little over two years ago, a group of women started the rescue group called Rufus Refuge, and since then they have rescued almost 900 cats and dogs around Madison County.

Most of those rescued cats and dogs were abandoned, abused, or neglected.

Like Bernadette...

Rufus Refuge said she was abandoned at only a few months old, left to fend for herself.

“She was rescued after living in a culvert on a rural road for four months, and she’s only eight months old,” said Dawn Knight, founder Rufus Refuge.

Rufus Refuge saved the resilient, little dog—better known as Bernie—and she’s now living with her foster mom.

However, she’s hoping for a forever home.

Rufus Refuge was started just over two years ago by a group of women who were heartbroken by all the dogs and cats left to fend for themselves after being abused, neglected, or abandoned.

“So that’s when I called my friends and said ‘we’re going to work,’” said Knight.

Knight has made it her mission to save every, last one of those animals.

“We are passionate about this, and we actually do it all. We rescue, we vet them, we network them, we adopt them, and foster them, too,” she said.

Mary Dorris can’t even count the number of animals she’s fostered.

It’s just something, she said, that comes from the heart.

“It’s in your blood and it means so much to you and the welfare of these animals. There’s no time or place that you won’t go to rescue them,” said Dorris.

“You do it because you love it,” she added.

Rufus Refuge doesn’t have an actual facility, but they have a website and Facebook page where you can see all the adorable pets up for adoption.

Just like Bernie, waiting for her happy ending.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Rufus Refuge will also be at PetSmart in Bryan/College Station for the National Adoption Weekend on February 18th.

