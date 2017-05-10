Kyle Field graduation set for Saturday

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Kyle Field is not just for the football team on Saturdays anymore.

This Saturday will be the first formal commencement ceremony held at Kyle Field.

The engineering program at Texas A&M has become so large that the university wanted to make sure all the family members could attend.

Students started taking photos today in the stadium to get ready for commencement.

"I'm pretty excited Kyle Field is something that is so impactful and I cant wait to have one last Aggie memory here," Engineering student Madeline Kinnaird said.

Graduation will take place at 9 am on Saturday.

