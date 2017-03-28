Lane closures may cause delay in your commute

Reconstruction work is set to begin this week and weather permitted be completed by July 1, 2017.

Beginning Wed. March 29 contractors will begin work to rehabilitate portions of East 23rd St and North Washington Ave as part of the City of Bryan's Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

Work will be daily from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding the weekends.

As the first phase begins the southbound right-hand lane of North Texas Ave between East 22nd St and East 23rd St will be closed daily, excluding the weekends, through Wednesday, April 5th.

In addition, East 23rd Street from Texas Avenue to Washington Avenue will remain closed to traffic during this phase of the project.

Drivers are encouraged to utilize alternate routes or allow extra travel time during the construction period. In addition, drivers are asked to please use caution and pay special attention when traveling through the work zone.

The project includes the reconstruction of the concrete road surface, replacement of storm sewer pipe, and installation of new ADA accessible sidewalks along a portion of East 23rd Street and North Washington Avenue.

For additional information including a project area map and construction plans, please visit www.bryantx.gov .

