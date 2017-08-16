COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- All lanes of University Drive have reopened after a four-car accident, Wednesday morning.

The crash caused a dump truck to overturn and closed eastbound lanes at the intersection of University and Lincoln Avenue, near Red Lobster.

According to CSPD, a dump truck struck two SUV's, pushing them to the side of the road. Then, it ran a red light hitting the passenger side of another pickup truck. The dump truck then flipped over and slid into a light pole, spilling dirt from the bed of the truck onto the road and mangling the truck's cab.

Four drivers were involved in the accident. All have been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

