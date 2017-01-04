SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of 16-year-old David Molak, the San Antonio teenager who was found dead in his backyard after taking his own life.

Molak was a victim of cyberbullying and now his family has made it their mission to spread awareness by launching a bullying prevention tour in city schools.

"For people who get their satisfaction after dimming the lights of others, they need to know that sometimes those lights just don't come back on," said Matt Molak, David's father.

Texas lawmakers will begin discussion "David's Law" next week that is aimed to protect children from online harassment.

"Part of it is to have all school districts have an anonymous reporting methodology so kids who don't like it, but are afraid to get involved like they were in David's case, they know they can pick up a phone and say, 'so and so is doing this to so and so I don't like it. I don't want to get involved, but can you please investigate?'," said Senator Jose Menendez.

