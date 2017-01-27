Lawsuit: Baylor coaching staff used sex to help recruit players

WACO - A lawsuit filed Friday against Baylor claims the football program used sex to sell the program in its recruiting efforts.

Baylor football coaching staff implemented a “Show em a good time” policy which permitted members of the Baylor football team to engage in unrestricted behavior with no consequences, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit claims Baylor’s football coaching staff were instrumental in actively implementing these recruiting policies and encouraged these practices.

Behavior included but not limited to:

Players arranging for women, alcohol and illegal drugs for parties when recruits were in town.

Paying for an escorting underage recruits to bars and strip clubs

Paying for off-campus football parties (which repeatedly resulted in gang rape of women by the athletes).

An investigation spanning from 2011 to 2014 found the plaintiff, “Elizabeth Doe” was aware of at least 52 acts of rape including five gang rapes, by not less than 31 different football players under Art Briles.

Coaches sent two women form the Baylor Bruins program to his hotel room and the room of another recruit to engage in sex with two men, according to the lawsuit.

Gavin Holmes, who has committed to play at Baylor tweeted:

Baylor declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Baylor Lawsuit

