Legislators propose bills to restructure CPS, DFPS

AUSTIN - Lawmakers are proposing major structural changes to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) which manages Child Protective Services.

At a news conference at the Capitol, a Child Protective Services workgroup explained legislation 12 state representatives have been working on. The most impactful bill the group will propose would make DFPS a stand alone agency that answers directly to the governor. Under the reorganization, CPS would operate locally, rather than at the state level.

"To improve CPS in the long term, you have to have decision-making at the agency itself," said Rep. Richard Pena Ramond (D-Laredo).

"At the local level, we may know which particular foster home does a really great job with teenage boys in meeting their needs," said Rep. Stephanie Klick (R-Fort Worth). "We have data now to support that at the local level and so your placement decisions are very different when they're done at the local level versus from Austin."

Klick has overseen a localized CPS pilot program in Fort Worth for the past couple of years.

"So far it has been great in that children are staying closer to home," she said. "Sibling groups are saying together. We are seeing better outcomes."

The House CPS work group is also pitching a change in how families in the Kinship Care program are paid. Right now, a family gets a lump sum. The new bill would give those families a monthly stipend. The amount would depend on available state money.

Included in the bills, more training and pay for caseworkers. These changes would take some time though.

"Our goal will be to establish the commission itself, put it in a position to do it as quickly as possible and that at minimum, we reach certain goals between now and next session," said Raymond.

