Leon ISD cancels school after increase in reported illnesses

Courtesy: Leon ISD (Photo: Summers, Zac)

LEON COUNTY, Texas -- School officials with the Leon Independent School District have canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

Assistant Superintendent Jerod Neff said in a statement that the district, which has about 800 students, has seen an "increasing number of students being sent home due to illness."

School officials started noticing the increase on Tuesday. One in four students, across the district, reported being sick on Wednesday. Officials did not give a cause for the illnesses.

Neff said teachers and bus drivers have been healthy, but the district wanted to do right by the students, so they canceled school on Thursday and Friday.

"In the meantime, our focus will be on disinfecting and sanitizing the facilities for the health of our students and staff," Neff said.

All sporting and academic activities have also been canceled; they may be reschedule.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

