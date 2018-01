LIST: School closures and delays for January 17th

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

The following have closed or delayed school Wednesday, January 17th due to the winter weather:

Anderson-Shiro CISD - CANCELED

Brenham ISD - CANCELED

Bryan ISD - DELAYED (2 hour delay in start time)

Bryan Adult Learning Center - CANCELED

Hearne ISD - DELAYED, 10 a.m. start

Huntsville ISD - CANCELED

Iola ISD - DELAYED, 10 a.m. start, buses running 2 hours later than normal

Jack & Jill - DELAYED (2 hour delay in start time)

Madisonville CISD - DELAYED, 10 a.m. start

Montgomery ISD - CANCELED

Navasota ISD - CANCELED

Snook ISD - DELAYED, 10 a.m. start

Sam Houston State University (Main Campus) - CANCELED

Sam Houston State University (Woodlands Campus) - CANCELED

