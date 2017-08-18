Local animal centers offer free adoptions Saturday for Clear the Shelters event

BRYAN, Texas— Area animals shelters are participating in a nation-wide adoption drive called Clear the Shelters.
On Saturday, August 19, all adoption fees will be waived in hopes of finding loving homes for hundreds of cats and dogs in the area.
According to Aggieland Humane Society, over 45,000 pets were adopted across the nation during Clear the Shelters 2016 event.
Four area shelters are waiving all adoption fees for Clear the Shelters. For more information, see the list of participating shelters below, and checkout the slide show for some of the pets up for adoption.
- Hours of operation: 11am-3pm
- Location: 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan 77807
- Adoption package includes microchipping, spay and neuter, first round of shots, and pet insurance for a month.
- For more information call 979-775-5755
- Hours of operation: 11am-4pm
- Location: 2207 Finfeather Road, Bryan 77807
- BAC suggests you submit application early
- For more information call 979-209-5260
- Hours of operation: 10am-4pm
- Location: 1607 Nolan Street, Navasota
- For more information call 936-825-6641
- Hours of operation: 10am-2pm
- Location: 1804 Longwood Drive, Brenham 77833
- Clear the Shelters will include food provided by Chappell Hill Sausage, Blue Bell Ice Cream, water and balloons and more!
- For more information call 979-337-7322
