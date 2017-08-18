Local animal centers offer free adoptions Saturday for Clear the Shelters event

Pete is a 1 year-old lab mix available at Navasota Animal Shelter

BRYAN, Texas— Area animals shelters are participating in a nation-wide adoption drive called Clear the Shelters.

On Saturday, August 19, all adoption fees will be waived in hopes of finding loving homes for hundreds of cats and dogs in the area.

According to Aggieland Humane Society, over 45,000 pets were adopted across the nation during Clear the Shelters 2016 event.

Four area shelters are waiving all adoption fees for Clear the Shelters. For more information, see the list of participating shelters below, and checkout the slide show for some of the pets up for adoption.





Aggieland Humane Society

Hours of operation: 11am-3pm

Location: 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan 77807

Adoption package includes microchipping, spay and neuter, first round of shots, and pet insurance for a month.

For more information call 979-775-5755

Bryan Animal Center

Hours of operation: 11am-4pm

Location: 2207 Finfeather Road, Bryan 77807

BAC suggests you submit application early

For more information call 979-209-5260

Navasota Animal Shelter

Hours of operation: 10am-4pm

Location: 1607 Nolan Street, Navasota

For more information call 936-825-6641

Brenham Pet Adoption Center

Hours of operation: 10am-2pm

Location: 1804 Longwood Drive, Brenham 77833

Clear the Shelters will include food provided by Chappell Hill Sausage, Blue Bell Ice Cream, water and balloons and more!

For more information call 979-337-7322

© 2017 KAGS-TV