Local athlete picked to carry a torch at the Special Olympic Summer Games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - One local teen has been given the honor of carrying the torch at The Special Olympic Summer Games.

A senior at Brenham High School, Cole Wright, will be headed up to Arlington on Thursday to get ready to compete and carry out one of the biggest honors as an athlete.

He has been practicing 10-15 hours for each sport, the mini javelin and the 100 meter dash. Wright may have been shocked at first, but now he is more excited than ever.

"Im excited to be apart of the torch carrying and i think people will be really excited to see me doing it," Wright said.

The olympic games start on Friday.

