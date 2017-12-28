Local attorney offers safe rides on New Year's Eve

Friends celebrating at party (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, TX-- Local personal injury law firm, Daniel Stark, will be offering free rides home on New Year's Eve.

As part of the 'Free Designated Driver' initiative the firm offers to pay for UBER rides home on dates known to have high incidents of drunk driving accidents such as New Years and Christmas.

This program was started in an effort to reduce the occurrence of drinking and driving accidents by eliminating the need for individuals out celebrating to get behind the wheel.

The free rides will be available throughout Central Texas and the cost of the ride must not exceed $25.

Users should register in advance online and they will receive an email confirmation with a $25 Uber credit code.

To register for a safe ride please visit their website or the Daniel Stark Facebook page.

© 2017 KAGS-TV