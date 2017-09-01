Local blood drive helps Harvey victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - In Harvey's wake, there have been efforts across the Brazos Valley to help victims.

One of our local blood center lost more than 4,000 donations however, they are back open now and in just 48 hours more than 100 people have gone to donate.

This blood will be distributed to Harvey victims as well as our local hospitals. The donor coordinator told KAGS they have been completely booked up due to the amazing support of this community and its not slowing down anytime soon.

"We are trying to get as much blood donations as we can to help those in need in the Harvey area and to help build up our shelves at a safe level," Lindsey Price, donor coordinator said.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has been booked, the bus will be on A&Ms campus starting Monday.

© 2017 KAGS-TV