Local bondsman opposes proposed bail bond reforms

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - Senator John Whitmore and Representative Andrew Murr have introduced SB 1338 and HB 3011 which would allow criminals that are not considered high risk to be released on their own recognizance instead of paying a monetary bond.

For many in the criminal justice system including Texas Supreme Court Justice Nathan Hecht, this concept is being supported, but for local bail bondsman Gage Gandy, he sees no good coming of these bills.

"I think we provide a good service to the community, because we are responsible for these people going to court. I would rather have somebody responsible financially than nobody," said Gandy.

Gandy believes that these bills are not good for policy and says the risk assessment system lawmakers are proposing to use is flawed and cannot determine at risk individuals accurately.

Although studies show that money would be saved by not having to house those awaiting trial, Gage says it doesn't factor in those whose livelihood depends within the bail bonding business such as him and all of his employees.

"I hate to say this but it could mean going out of business or not being able to do business," said Gandy.

HB 3011 was filed the first week of March and SB 1338 has been referred to the Senate Criminal Justice Committee for discussion.

© 2017 KAGS-TV